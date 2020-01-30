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Event 201: The Controlled Epidemic
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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229 views • January 30, 2020
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2020/01/29/event-201-the-controlled-pandemic]

- How to avoid people hating you for not having the same beliefs
-- Replace Your Surroundings
-- Refine Your Internal Orientation
-- Learn The Difference Between Listening V.S. Hearing
- The Great Awakening
-- False Awakenings “Stay Woke”, Woke Twitter
-- Co-Opted Consciousness
-- The Spiritual Journey
- End Of The World Scenarios That “Celebrities” Are Running From
-- Plagues
-- Extreme Weather Events – Real Climate Change
-- Food Shortages
-- Animal Die Offs
- Event 201: The Coronavirus + The Wuhan Virus – Global (Controlled) Pandemics
-- Purpose: Introducing global pandemics for global responses (World Gov’t)
-- Patent: Weaker Wuhan Virus by Pilbright Institute owned by Bill and Melinda Gates
--- Last Week: W.H.O. Admits To U.N. Vaccines Are Faulty
--- Last Year: Fedbook Removing Vaccine Information
--- All of 2010: Killing off Holistic/Homeopathic Practitioners
** Population Control **
1720: Plague
1820: Cholera Outbreak
1920: Bubonic Plague
Keywords
podcastagenda 21agenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom factionpopulation controlagenda 2050biowarfarecoronaviruswuhan virus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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