Event 201: The Controlled Epidemic

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- How to avoid people hating you for not having the same beliefs
-- Replace Your Surroundings
-- Refine Your Internal Orientation
-- Learn The Difference Between Listening V.S. Hearing
- The Great Awakening
-- False Awakenings “Stay Woke”, Woke Twitter
-- Co-Opted Consciousness
-- The Spiritual Journey
- End Of The World Scenarios That “Celebrities” Are Running From
-- Plagues
-- Extreme Weather Events – Real Climate Change
-- Food Shortages
-- Animal Die Offs
- Event 201: The Coronavirus + The Wuhan Virus – Global (Controlled) Pandemics
-- Purpose: Introducing global pandemics for global responses (World Gov’t)
-- Patent: Weaker Wuhan Virus by Pilbright Institute owned by Bill and Melinda Gates
--- Last Week: W.H.O. Admits To U.N. Vaccines Are Faulty
--- Last Year: Fedbook Removing Vaccine Information
--- All of 2010: Killing off Holistic/Homeopathic Practitioners
** Population Control **
1720: Plague
1820: Cholera Outbreak
1920: Bubonic Plague