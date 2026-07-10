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The Mysterious Life of 'Spaceman' 🌌 🚀
Rational TV
Rational TV
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24 views • Yesterday

'Spaceman' 🌌 🚀-- Albert Brian Winford -- is an illiterate homeless man and a scientific genius.


His extraordinary intellect has captivated many, including 6-year-old Jase Charles, who is featured in the video interacting with Winford, and also actress Erika Christensen, who made it her mission to meet and find him (I said in the video that 'Spaceman' is Erika's childhood hero, but it is now clear she heard the song about 'Spaceman' in her adulthood even though the song was created during her childhood).


Brian Winford's preternatural creativity consistently yields innovative and groundbreaking ideas in the field of science and engineering. He is a prolific inventor. In the mid 1960s he invented voice activated, self-driving cars. In the 1980s, he had already invented a smart home. He is a free energy genius.


1 Corinthians 1:27-28: "But the foolish things of the world hath God chosen, that he may confound the wise; and the weak things of the world hath God chosen, that he may confound the strong. And the base things of the world, and the things that are contemptible, hath God chosen, and things that are not, that he might bring to nought things that are: That no flesh should glory in his sight."


(His abilities are a gift from God. Preternatural gifts are on the same level as nature but just beyond it; whereas, only the supernatural is above nature. Having preternatural abilities does not in any way mean that a person is right with God. Adam and Eve had a lot of preternatural abilities in the Garden of Eden -- they could even communicate to all the animals in the same way as a person communicates to a pet and the animals immediately obeyed them. They had preternatural mental abilities/infused knowledge -- they did not need to learn but knew all natural facts they needed, somewhat similar to how animals automatically know complex things by instinct without learning. Nevertheless Adam and Eve had to process the information using their brains and senses).


"The station broadcast an interview with Spaceman... he lived in a trailer surrounded by his (now rusted-out) voice-controlled cars. In this new segment, Spaceman is an even odder figure. He talks about how...he was “in the world” but “not of the world.” Dogs run around his trailer, he tells the station, to “alert” him of inventions. ....Soon after my arrival, a distinct silver Nissan sedan pulled up... Bolts and screws clung to the hood by magnets, the hubcaps were missing, and on the back bumper a powerwheel was attached via a wooden rack. Spaceman exited. He wore all black and sunglasses. I noticed he had a leather strap around his neck with dozens of keys attached. We briefly greeted one another, and then he said he wanted to show me how to take “the energy out of the air.” ....One by one, the lights came on and glowed with increasing intensity. Spaceman narrated in a half-chant: “Power plant. Plant. Like a tomato plant. These are plants." ( https://oxfordamerican.org/magazine/issue-105-summer-2019/only-human


'Spaceman' does not refer to his "batteries" as "batteries". He calls them power plants because they function differently from batteries. They suck free energy from the air.


In the short video here Spaceman says his dogs "alert" him about new inventions:

https://www.actionnews5.com/story/35101227/spaceman-building-creating-without-the-luxury-of-reading-and-writing/


https://www.actionnews5.com/story/35096970/search-for-spaceman-memphis-legend-inspires-hollywood-actor/


https://www.actionnews5.com/story/37433722/spaceman-gets-help-from-hollywood/


Keywords
current eventsnewscollapsepoliticsscienceenergytechnologyhistoryfree energyelectricitygridintelligenceiqsecretsamazinghiddenmysterywonderbatterybreakthroughgeniusspacemanpreternatural
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