Forgotten Anti-Federalist Warnings: The Pennsylvania Dissent

One of the most influential Anti-Federalist essays against the Constitution didn’t come from a single writer. It came from a group of delegates at the Pennsylvania ratifying convention. Their warnings - about centralization of power, corruption, and more - might sound eerily familiar today. And make sure to stick around, because at the end, we’ll dive into what they considered federalist dirty tricks used to push the process through
Path to Liberty: December 18, 2024