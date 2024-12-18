BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Forgotten Anti-Federalist Warnings: The Pennsylvania Dissent
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
56 views • 4 months ago

One of the most influential Anti-Federalist essays against the Constitution didn’t come from a single writer. It came from a group of delegates at the Pennsylvania ratifying convention. Their warnings - about centralization of power, corruption, and more - might sound eerily familiar today. And make sure to stick around, because at the end, we’ll dive into what they considered federalist dirty tricks used to push the process through

Path to Liberty: December 18, 2024

Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistorypennsylvanialibertarianfounders10th amendmentratificationanti-federalist
