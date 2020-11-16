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Doctor Says the COVID-19 Hoax could be America’s Last Hurrah
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561 views • November 16, 2020
Sherry Tenpenny, MD, has spent most of her medical career sounding the alarm about the health hazards of vaccines, and the politicization of pandemic science. This program is a train load of information on just about every aspect of these topics. Here is a sampling:
● Why COVID-19 is a “nothingburger virus”.
● Why tests for coronavirus have no validity.
● Why COVID-19 is the same playbook used for previous viruses.
● Why the polio vaccine caused polio instead of preventing it.
● Why vaccines being developed could be more deadly than the virus.
● Why drug-company profits are guaranteed by the government.
● Why vaccines contain ingredients that reduce male fertility.
● Why lockdown is a weapon of war against life and liberty.
● Why “we all have to stand up and say, not only no, but hell no!”
Interviewed by Spiro Skouras on 2020 May 4 - Source: Activist Post / BitChute - https://bitchute.com/video/n2V56MkOFDD6/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
● Why COVID-19 is a “nothingburger virus”.
● Why tests for coronavirus have no validity.
● Why COVID-19 is the same playbook used for previous viruses.
● Why the polio vaccine caused polio instead of preventing it.
● Why vaccines being developed could be more deadly than the virus.
● Why drug-company profits are guaranteed by the government.
● Why vaccines contain ingredients that reduce male fertility.
● Why lockdown is a weapon of war against life and liberty.
● Why “we all have to stand up and say, not only no, but hell no!”
Interviewed by Spiro Skouras on 2020 May 4 - Source: Activist Post / BitChute - https://bitchute.com/video/n2V56MkOFDD6/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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