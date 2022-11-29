Episode 193: Why My Doctor Won’t Prescribe Hormones with Ricky Brandon

Do you want your doctor to prescribe hormones? Why you don’t want your doctor to prescribe your hormones is a bigger question? You need a specialist to prescribe hormones. Someone who will optimize your hormones for you as an individual. Ricky Brandon from Hormone Balance Centers share his experience about hormones therapy and why it’s important to optimize them not minimize them.

Do not miss these highlights:

05:15 Ricky’s experience with a midwife who had double the experience of the doctor.

12:14 How Ricky and his wife cope with her postpartum depression.

14:09 How Dr. Jones helped Ricky’s wife recover.

18:09 How having low testosterone affected Ricky’s life

19:37 Ricky’s mission of creating a clinic, an environment where they attracted doctors who want to make a difference

21:22 Insurance is a business, it’s limiting people’s belief of what’s possible.

28:48 It is unfortunate how doctors get hung up on this protocol insurance – Our healthcare system is a business.

33:27 The Hippocratic Oath

37:37 Natural hormone versus synthetic or bioidentical hormone.

39:30 Hormones control other hormones in the body. Right hormone balance will extend your life and the quality of your life .

50:13 Calling them patients versus calling them a client.

51:33 Why women need testosterone.

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

Ricky Brandon is a health and wellness advocate. He and his wife Candy started Hormone Balance Centers because they could not find the high level of care they desired for their own family. After years of searching, thousands of hours in training, research, and trial, and error, he has finally landed on the process and system that mixes traditional medicine with alternative medicine and helps people feel great again and live younger and longer with natural hormone replacement therapy.

