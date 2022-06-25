Book reviews (Language of the Gods)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A selection of reviews for the book 'Language of the Gods' by B R Taylor (2016). Music : Advent Chamber Orchestra - Dvorak - Serenade for Strings Op22 in E Major larghetto. Taken from YouTube audio library. -------- Feel free to copy any of my videos, but please leave a link to the source. Thankyou ------- Book link :
www.amazon.com/Language-Gods-B-R-Taylor/dp/1533157685
www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com