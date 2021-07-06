© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Underwater Fire in the Gulf of Mexico and other events. YT mirror.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • July 06, 2021
Mirror from Youtube. We never know when videos like this will get taken down from the tyrant sites. So as a public service I post it here. Food for thought, can anyone explain exactly how fire can burn under water without oxygen?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.