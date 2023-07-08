Aerial Artistry - Random Boaters from 2023-07-08 weekend

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We have a real talk for 5 minutes and 30 seconds... as usual, if you see yourself or someone you know in the clips, how about a shout-out? If you want more video, book us for a custom capture and we can come add a whole lot more planned activities to any random video we already captured.
If you want a clip removed, send us a note and we will take care of that for you too.
If you like the video and want to see more, please LIKE, FOLLOW, or SUBSCRIBE wherever you watch us. Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a full video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA
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