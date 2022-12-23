A question that many Christians seem to avoid is if Christians should get involved politically. It seems as if the church has fallen away from getting politically active for the most part. This is a sad reality, which has led to the political climate that we have in today's day and age. We see an uprising of unrighteousness because righteous people have not gotten involved.





The issues that we see today are not matters of the political left and the political right. The issues that we are seeing are issues that pertain to up and down. This is a spiritual war of righteousness vs unrighteousness. It is the godly vs the ungodly. It is good vs evil. As Christians, we should get involved and stand in the gap. As Christians, we should make disciples in EVERY aspect of life.





So should Christians get involved in politics? The answer is a resounding YES! When godly people get involved, godly outcomes start to happen. Our desire is that righteousness prevail, but that will not happen if people do not stand for righteousness. My encouragement to every Christian is that we need to get involved and stand for the truth!





