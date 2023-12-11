Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You don't thin the blood!
channel image
The Real Dr Judy
41 Subscribers
140 views
Published 12 hours ago

The triple therapy is deadly and they are killing you and they know it!

Eliquis is one of the most dangerous things we ever used. It's a deadly drug.

Nattokin Plus is what we use. You don't use it every day. Your own body has cascades, be mindful of your signaling pathways!

https://tinyurl.com/NattoKinPlus

Keywords
healththerapyheartblood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket