Russian elite military drone unit Rubicon released footage of an attack on foreign-owned transport vessels off the coast of Odessa southern Ukraine. Short footage shared on January 12, first, shows the moment the drone arrives at a large ship, in what Ukraine claims is “targeting civilian grain carriers since 2022.” Second, the moment a drone hits a vessel while it is docked at a port in the Odessa region. It is reported that most of these vessels are secretly carrying NATO weapons to Ukraine! Ukrainian authorities reported the destruction of a bulk carrier last Friday, January 9, 2026. In the port of Chornomorsk, a ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis was hit. Meanwhile in the Black Sea, near Odessa, a ship flying the flag of the Comoros Islands carrying soybeans was hit from a distance of 140 km. One crew member, a Syrian citizen was killed, said the report.

The Russian side noted that the classic "NATO weapons" lie was used to cover up the unprovoked attack on civilian vessels near the coast of Odessa. Russian remotely piloted unmanned attack drones destroyed several Ukrainian radar installations, ships, and oil storage facilities in the region. The operational reach of the now-infamous " Rubicon" drone unit is extraordinary and continues to expand.

