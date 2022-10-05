Create New Account
Alexander Hamilton: The Worst of the Worst?
Tenth Amendment Center
The foundation for much, if not all, of the monster state today came directly from Alexander Hamilton. Twisted definitions of necessary and proper and general Welfare, the central bank, and more. These are just some of the worst Hamiltonian views - some we already live under, while others will hopefully never see the light of day.


Path to Liberty: Oct 5, 2022


libertyconstitutiontruthhistoryhamiltonlibertarianfounders10th amendmentalexander hamilton

