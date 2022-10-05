Alexander Hamilton: The Worst of the Worst?

The foundation for much, if not all, of the monster state today came directly from Alexander Hamilton. Twisted definitions of necessary and proper and general Welfare, the central bank, and more. These are just some of the worst Hamiltonian views - some we already live under, while others will hopefully never see the light of day.





Path to Liberty: Oct 5, 2022





JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/





Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/





Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211



