Alexander Hamilton: The Worst of the Worst?

The foundation for much, if not all, of the monster state today came directly from Alexander Hamilton. Twisted definitions of necessary and proper and general Welfare, the central bank, and more. These are just some of the worst Hamiltonian views - some we already live under, while others will hopefully never see the light of day.
Path to Liberty: Oct 5, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.