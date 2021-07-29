© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TOP DOCTORS, DR CHRISTIAN, DR HODKINSON & DR HOFFE SPEAK OUT ON CENSORSHIP AND ITS EFFECTS ON US.
Follow
3
Share
Report
101 views • July 29, 2021
Includes top highly qualified Canadian Physicians, Dr Charles Hoffe, Dr Francis Christian, Dr Sam Dubé, Dr Chris Milburn and Dr Roger Hodkinson.
In this group interview, four physicians from across Canada, along with a legal representative for their separate cases, tell their stories of persecution at the hands of their governing bodies. Their only crime - practicing evidence-based medicine by questioning the safety of their patients and the public during the pandemic. These physicians, and others like them, are the living embodiment of the medical mantras of "do no harm" and "informed consent".
[NOTE: The last twelve minutes of this video consist of an audio recording alone and has no video component.]
July 21
More:-
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/censorship-cdc-takes-over-frontline-doctors-website-and-replaces-content-with-their-own-data/
Credits: The Canadian Business Daily
In this group interview, four physicians from across Canada, along with a legal representative for their separate cases, tell their stories of persecution at the hands of their governing bodies. Their only crime - practicing evidence-based medicine by questioning the safety of their patients and the public during the pandemic. These physicians, and others like them, are the living embodiment of the medical mantras of "do no harm" and "informed consent".
[NOTE: The last twelve minutes of this video consist of an audio recording alone and has no video component.]
July 21
More:-
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/censorship-cdc-takes-over-frontline-doctors-website-and-replaces-content-with-their-own-data/
Credits: The Canadian Business Daily
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.