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MANDALORIAN Ties to NORDIC Templar Legacy | Time Warriors V Chronos & IGNITION of GODDESS Mythology
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13 views • February 22, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 10/30/2020 to Patreon►
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2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
NASA Saturn Rings Mystery: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/multimedia/pia10232.html | https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astrophysicists-moons-saturn-music.html | https://phys.org/news/2019-01-china-moon-rover-jade-rabbit.html
Dark Journalist Joseph Farrell Interview (X98): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmSH9LI6hoo&;list=UUqOdHprLVQnHhE8FmIY3Yzg
Solari Report Joseph Farrell Interview (Q3 Wrap up): https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/sr20201008_InterviewHQ.mp3 (Solari)
SPACE Tech News Hits: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/supposedly-retired-f-117-nighthawks-spotted-san-diego | https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nasa-awards-houston-space-firm-47-million-drilling-contract-moon
Latest CERN Suspicions: https://www.sciencenatures.com/2020/10/researchers-at-large-hadron-collider.html
Mandalorian Season 2 Release: https://www.inverse.com/entertainment/mandalorian-season-2-release-date-time-when-watch
Binance THETA Hot Wallet (ending in 555): https://explorer.thetatoken.org/account/0xe357f83708eaeddee700afe97ebe6a7ed27de555
Megalithic Math in DC: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html
Star Trek Inner Light Episode (Numerology): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Inner_Light_(Star_Trek:_The_Next_Generation)
Robert Sepehr (555, 666 and TRUMP at 41 min mark): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNRXk80J5A0
Bill Gates Jealous of Steve Jobs' Sorcery: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/bill-gates-i-was-so-jealous-of-genius-steve-jobs.html
Joe Rogan Podcast Episode 1555 w/ Alex Jones: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdVso9FSkmE&;feature=youtu.be
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2019/04/08/countdown-begins-to-great-north-american-eclipse-the-longest-darkest-and-best-for-21-years/#17ad8d505a5f
2020 Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 10/30/2020 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
NASA Saturn Rings Mystery: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/multimedia/pia10232.html | https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astrophysicists-moons-saturn-music.html | https://phys.org/news/2019-01-china-moon-rover-jade-rabbit.html
Dark Journalist Joseph Farrell Interview (X98): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmSH9LI6hoo&;list=UUqOdHprLVQnHhE8FmIY3Yzg
Solari Report Joseph Farrell Interview (Q3 Wrap up): https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/sr20201008_InterviewHQ.mp3 (Solari)
SPACE Tech News Hits: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/supposedly-retired-f-117-nighthawks-spotted-san-diego | https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nasa-awards-houston-space-firm-47-million-drilling-contract-moon
Latest CERN Suspicions: https://www.sciencenatures.com/2020/10/researchers-at-large-hadron-collider.html
Mandalorian Season 2 Release: https://www.inverse.com/entertainment/mandalorian-season-2-release-date-time-when-watch
Binance THETA Hot Wallet (ending in 555): https://explorer.thetatoken.org/account/0xe357f83708eaeddee700afe97ebe6a7ed27de555
Megalithic Math in DC: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html
Star Trek Inner Light Episode (Numerology): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Inner_Light_(Star_Trek:_The_Next_Generation)
Robert Sepehr (555, 666 and TRUMP at 41 min mark): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNRXk80J5A0
Bill Gates Jealous of Steve Jobs' Sorcery: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/bill-gates-i-was-so-jealous-of-genius-steve-jobs.html
Joe Rogan Podcast Episode 1555 w/ Alex Jones: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdVso9FSkmE&;feature=youtu.be
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2019/04/08/countdown-begins-to-great-north-american-eclipse-the-longest-darkest-and-best-for-21-years/#17ad8d505a5f
2020 Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
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