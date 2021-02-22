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MANDALORIAN Ties to NORDIC Templar Legacy | Time Warriors V Chronos & IGNITION of GODDESS Mythology
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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13 views • February 22, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin

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◄Originally posted on 10/30/2020 to Patreon►

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2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d

Resources -

NASA Saturn Rings Mystery: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/multimedia/pia10232.html | https://phys.org/news/2017-08-astrophysicists-moons-saturn-music.html | https://phys.org/news/2019-01-china-moon-rover-jade-rabbit.html

Dark Journalist Joseph Farrell Interview (X98): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmSH9LI6hoo&;list=UUqOdHprLVQnHhE8FmIY3Yzg

Solari Report Joseph Farrell Interview (Q3 Wrap up): https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/sr20201008_InterviewHQ.mp3 (Solari)

SPACE Tech News Hits: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/supposedly-retired-f-117-nighthawks-spotted-san-diego | https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nasa-awards-houston-space-firm-47-million-drilling-contract-moon

Latest CERN Suspicions: https://www.sciencenatures.com/2020/10/researchers-at-large-hadron-collider.html

Mandalorian Season 2 Release: https://www.inverse.com/entertainment/mandalorian-season-2-release-date-time-when-watch

Binance THETA Hot Wallet (ending in 555): https://explorer.thetatoken.org/account/0xe357f83708eaeddee700afe97ebe6a7ed27de555

Megalithic Math in DC: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html

Star Trek Inner Light Episode (Numerology): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Inner_Light_(Star_Trek:_The_Next_Generation)

Robert Sepehr (555, 666 and TRUMP at 41 min mark): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNRXk80J5A0

Bill Gates Jealous of Steve Jobs' Sorcery: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/24/bill-gates-i-was-so-jealous-of-genius-steve-jobs.html

Joe Rogan Podcast Episode 1555 w/ Alex Jones: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdVso9FSkmE&;feature=youtu.be

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2019/04/08/countdown-begins-to-great-north-american-eclipse-the-longest-darkest-and-best-for-21-years/#17ad8d505a5f

2020 Mercury Retrograde Calendar: https://www.astrologyhoroscopereadings.com/2020-mercury-retrograde-calendar.html
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
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