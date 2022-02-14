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WATCH: THE LIAR-IN-CHIEF ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: PURE PROPAGANDA!
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160 views • February 14, 2022
Lester Holt is (allegedly) the CIA’s ‘most trusted’ man in “news”. Watch as he and sleepy, illegitimate Joe Biden join force to blatantly LIE to the American people on Super Bowl Sunday. And then stay tuned for the ANTIDOTE to their deception. The “elite” have cornered themselves and their desperation is growing. Stay vigilant, document everything. Humanity for the win.
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