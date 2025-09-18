Morning Manna - September 18, 2025 - Proverbs 12:5-9 - Thoughts, Tongues, and True Worth

In today’s Morning Manna, we explore Proverbs 12:5–9, where Solomon contrasts the honest thoughts of the righteous with the deceitful counsels of the wicked. We see how the words of the ungodly can ambush like a trap, but the speech of the upright brings deliverance. These verses also highlight the instability of the wicked compared to the enduring house of the righteous, the honor that comes through wisdom, and the superiority of humble reality over pretentious pride. God’s wisdom calls us to measure our lives not by appearance, but by substance, humility, and integrity.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com