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Nigel Farage at Infowars: Globalists Hate Christians And Want War With Russia
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42 views • July 26, 2019
Nigel Farage joins Alex Jones live via Skype for an exclusive interview where the famous Brexit leader lays out why he believes the Globalist forces fomenting war want to demonize Russia.
Help us spread the word about the liberty movement, we're reaching millions help us reach millions more. Share the free live video feed link with your friends & family: http://www.infowars.com/show
Help us spread the word about the liberty movement, we're reaching millions help us reach millions more. Share the free live video feed link with your friends & family: http://www.infowars.com/show
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