Urgent! SAVE OUR KIDS! Stop FDA Approval of Pfizer Shots for Kids 6 Months to 4 Years!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Defender reports This announcement came out Jan. 31 and it is so horrifying. It took me several minutes to come to grips with what is happening. I know the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is evil but this takes things to another level.
Pfizer wants its disastrous mRNA shot added to the official schedule for children so that the vaccine maker can have liability protection forever.
The Pfizer mRNA shot in children 2 to 4 years old failed in the clinical trial. But, acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, likely following orders from the Biden administration, asked Pfizer to submit an application anyway. We Have to stop this!
Please watch the video for details.
SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE PLEASE!
Web Link for Article: https://www.rncpremium.site/2022/02/06/urgent-stop-fda-approval-of-pfizer-shots-for-kids-6-months-to-4-years/
Below are the contact information for those you need to reach to stop this.
Here are the 23 people we need to reach before Feb. 15. Please be respectful and courteous.
Janet Woodcock
Acting FDA Commissioner
FDA, mail stop: HFD-001
10903 New Hampshire Ave., WO51-6133
Silver Spring MD 20993-0002
phone: (301) 796-5400
fax: (301) 847-8752
[email protected]
@DrWoodcockFDA
Rochelle Walensky
Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Roybal Building 21, Rm 12000
1600 Clifton Rd
Atlanta, GA 30333
phone: (404) 639-7000
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/CDCDirector
Xavier Becerra
Secretary, Health & Human Services
200 Independence Avenue S.W.
Washington, D.C. 20201
c/o Sean McCluskie
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/XavierBecerra
Peter Marks
Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
FDA, Mail stop: HFM-2
10903 New Hampshire Ave., WO71-7232
Silver Spring MD 20993-0002
phone: (240) 402-8116
fax: (301) 595-1310
[email protected]
Arnold Monto, M.D.
Acting Chair, VRBPAC
Professor of Public Health & Epidemiology
Department of Epidemiology
University of Michigan School of Public Health
Ann Arbor, MI 48109
phone: (734) 764-5453
fax: (734) 764-3192
[email protected]
Paula Annunziato, M.D.
Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head
Vaccines Clinical Research at Merck
North Wales, PA 19454
[email protected]
Captain Amanda Cohn
Chief Medical Officer
National Center for Immunizations and Respiratory Diseases
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
1600 Clifton Rd
Atlanta, GA 30333 MS C-09
phone: (404) 639-6039
fax: (404) 315-4679
[email protected]
[email protected]
Subscribe to The Defender - It’s Free!
Name*
First Name..
Last Name..
Email*
Email..
Hayley Gans, M.D.
Professor of Pediatrics
Department of Pediatrics
Stanford University Medical Center
Stanford, CA 94305
phone: (650) 723-5682
fax: (650) 725-8040
[email protected]
Michael Kurilla, M.D., Ph.D.
Director, Division of Clinical Innovation
National Center for Advancing Translation Sciences
National Institutes of Health
Bethesda, MD 20852
phone: (301) 435-0178
[email protected]
Cody Meissner, M.D.
Professor of Pediatrics
Tufts University School of Medicine
Director, Pediatric Infectious Disease
Tufts Medical Center
Boston, MA 02111
phone: (617) 636-5227
fax: (617) 636-4300
[email protected]
Paul Offit, M.D.
Professor of Pediatrics
Division of Infectious Diseases
Abramson Research Building
The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA 19104
phone: (215) 590-2020
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/DrPaulOffit
Steven Pergam, M.D.
Medical Director
Infection Prevention
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance
Seattle, WA 98109
phone: (206) 667-7126
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/PergamIC
Oveta Fuller, Ph.D.
Temporary Voting Members (but their votes count all the same)
Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology,
University of Michigan Medical School
Ann Arbor, MI 48109
phone: (734) 647-3830
[email protected]
James Hildreth, Sr., Ph.D., M.D.
Professor
Department of Internal Medicine
School of Medicine
President and Chief Executive Officer
Meharry Medical College
Nashville, TN 37205
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/JamesEKHildreth
Jeannette Lee, Ph.D.
Professor Department of Biostatistics
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Little Rock, AR 72701
phone: (501) 526-6712
[email protected]
Ofer Levy, M.D., Ph.D.
Staff Physician & Principal Investigator
Director, Precision Vaccines Program
Division of Infectious Diseases
Boston Children’s Hospital
Harvard Medical School Associate Member
phone: (617) 919-2900
fax: (617) 730-0254
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/levy_o
Patrick Moore, M.D., M.P.H.
Distinguished and American Cancer Society Professor
Pittsburgh Foundation Chair in Innovative Cancer Research
University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
phone: (412) 623-7721
[email protected]
Michael Nelson, M.D., Ph.D.
Professor of Medicine
Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Division
UVA Division of Asthma, Allergy & Immunology
PO Box 801355
Charlottesville, VA 22908
phone: (434) 297-839