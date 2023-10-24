Create New Account
Vanessa Beeley "Despite what you think, Palestinians are not celebrating death!"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published Tuesday

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On
Oct 24, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Vanessa Beeley

Topic:  Despite what you think, Palestinians are not celebrating death!



https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley

https://beeley.substack.com/


Bio:


Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East - on the ground in Syria,Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2017 Vanessa was a finalist for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism which was won by the much-acclaimed Robert Parry that year. In 2018 Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists. In 2019, Vanessa was among recipients of the Serena Shim Award for uncompromised integrity in journalism. Vanessa contributes regularly to Mint Press News, Russia Today, UK Column, The Last American Vagabond, and many other independent media outlets. Please support her work at her Patreon account.
Interview Panel


             

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
