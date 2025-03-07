The Kingdom Series: Part 8 | The Kingdom vs Human Needs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a standard for which basic human needs are measured and it is the duty of the government of any country to provide these basic needs. What about the Kingdom of God is there provision for these needs for every citizen of God's Kingdom? This is what we'll explore in this part of the series. You comments will be appreciated.