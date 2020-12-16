So here are 3 healthy energy balls recipe



I hope you like all these energy bites recipes ♡



1 Chocolate chip cookie dough balls 80 calories (6 balls)



Ingredients



1 scoop vanilla Protein Powder

1 tbsp peanut butter

1/3 cup almond flour

1 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp milk of choice

1 Tbsp chocolate chips



Preparation



In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients. Mix until it’s a well combined.



Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.







2 Walnuts cocoa balls 100 calories (6 balls)



Ingredients



3/4 cups walnuts blended

1 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp milk of choice

1/2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder



Preparation



In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients except the chocolate chips. Mix until it’s a well combined. Mix in the chocolate chips.



Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.





3 Peanut butter oat balls 90 calories (6 balls)



Ingredients



1/4 cup shredded coconut, unsweetened

1/2 cup whole rolled oats

2 tbsp natural peanut butter

1 tbsp. flaxseed, ground

1 tbsp sunflower seeds, unsalted

1 tbsp honey

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp. water (optional)



Preparation



Combine all ingredients except for the water in a medium mixing bowl. Mix until it’s a well combined and if the mixture seems to dry add the water.



Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.





I hope you like all the healthy snack recipes ♡