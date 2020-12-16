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3 Healthy Energy Balls Recipe
Healthy Diet & Fitness
Healthy Diet & Fitness
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42 views • December 16, 2020
So here are 3 healthy energy balls recipe

I hope you like all these energy bites recipes ♡

1 Chocolate chip cookie dough balls 80 calories (6 balls)

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla Protein Powder
1 tbsp peanut butter
1/3 cup almond flour
1 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp milk of choice
1 Tbsp chocolate chips

Preparation

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients. Mix until it’s a well combined.

Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.



2 Walnuts cocoa balls 100 calories (6 balls)

Ingredients

3/4 cups walnuts blended
1 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp milk of choice
1/2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder

Preparation

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients except the chocolate chips. Mix until it’s a well combined. Mix in the chocolate chips.

Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.


3 Peanut butter oat balls 90 calories (6 balls)

Ingredients

1/4 cup shredded coconut, unsweetened
1/2 cup whole rolled oats
2 tbsp natural peanut butter
1 tbsp. flaxseed, ground
1 tbsp sunflower seeds, unsalted
1 tbsp honey
1/4 tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp. water (optional)

Preparation

Combine all ingredients except for the water in a medium mixing bowl. Mix until it’s a well combined and if the mixture seems to dry add the water.

Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.


I hope you like all the healthy snack recipes ♡
Keywords
fooddiyrecipecookingwesternasianfoodieeasy recipe
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy