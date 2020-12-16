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3 Healthy Energy Balls Recipe
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42 views • December 16, 2020
So here are 3 healthy energy balls recipe
I hope you like all these energy bites recipes ♡
1 Chocolate chip cookie dough balls 80 calories (6 balls)
Ingredients
1 scoop vanilla Protein Powder
1 tbsp peanut butter
1/3 cup almond flour
1 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp milk of choice
1 Tbsp chocolate chips
Preparation
In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients. Mix until it’s a well combined.
Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.
2 Walnuts cocoa balls 100 calories (6 balls)
Ingredients
3/4 cups walnuts blended
1 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp milk of choice
1/2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder
Preparation
In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients except the chocolate chips. Mix until it’s a well combined. Mix in the chocolate chips.
Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.
3 Peanut butter oat balls 90 calories (6 balls)
Ingredients
1/4 cup shredded coconut, unsweetened
1/2 cup whole rolled oats
2 tbsp natural peanut butter
1 tbsp. flaxseed, ground
1 tbsp sunflower seeds, unsalted
1 tbsp honey
1/4 tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp. water (optional)
Preparation
Combine all ingredients except for the water in a medium mixing bowl. Mix until it’s a well combined and if the mixture seems to dry add the water.
Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.
I hope you like all the healthy snack recipes ♡
I hope you like all these energy bites recipes ♡
1 Chocolate chip cookie dough balls 80 calories (6 balls)
Ingredients
1 scoop vanilla Protein Powder
1 tbsp peanut butter
1/3 cup almond flour
1 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp milk of choice
1 Tbsp chocolate chips
Preparation
In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients. Mix until it’s a well combined.
Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.
2 Walnuts cocoa balls 100 calories (6 balls)
Ingredients
3/4 cups walnuts blended
1 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp milk of choice
1/2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder
Preparation
In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients except the chocolate chips. Mix until it’s a well combined. Mix in the chocolate chips.
Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.
3 Peanut butter oat balls 90 calories (6 balls)
Ingredients
1/4 cup shredded coconut, unsweetened
1/2 cup whole rolled oats
2 tbsp natural peanut butter
1 tbsp. flaxseed, ground
1 tbsp sunflower seeds, unsalted
1 tbsp honey
1/4 tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp. water (optional)
Preparation
Combine all ingredients except for the water in a medium mixing bowl. Mix until it’s a well combined and if the mixture seems to dry add the water.
Use a cookie scoop or spoon and use your hands to roll into a ball (make 6 balls). Transfer to a tray lined with parchment, and let sit in the refrigerator for about half an hour.
I hope you like all the healthy snack recipes ♡
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