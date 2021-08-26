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This is what happens under a communist dictatorship
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668 views • August 26, 2021
This is what happens under a communist dictatorship. No free speech, no freedom of assembly, no rights to peasants whatsoever.
ILLEGALLY ARRESTED AND TORTURED IN WINNIPEG WITH EVIDENCE OF FRAUDULENT WARRAMT!
ILLEGALLY ARRESTED AND TORTURED IN WINNIPEG WITH EVIDENCE OF FRAUDULENT WARRAMT!
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