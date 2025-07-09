BrightLearn - The Food Doctor: Healing Foods for Mind and Body by Vicki Edgson and Ian Marber

"The Food Doctor: Healing Foods for Mind and Body" by Vicki Edgson and Ian Marber is a comprehensive guide that explores the profound connection between nutrition and overall well-being, encompassing both physical health and emotional wellness. The book is structured into two primary sections: the first examines the intricate relationship between food and mental health, while the second offers practical nutritional strategies for addressing specific health issues. It includes a lifestyle questionnaire to help identify underlying health concerns, such as fatigue or cravings, which may be linked to factors like gut health, food allergies or stress. The authors delve into common ailments like fatigue, pain and inflammation, attributing their causes to elements such as gut permeability, food intolerances and nutrient deficiencies. The book highlights the benefits of "Your Top 100 Foods for Health," showcasing the nutritional powerhouses like broccoli, strawberries and salmon and underscores the importance of consuming whole, unprocessed foods. It also provides insights into how different cooking methods can affect the nutritional value of food, advocating for techniques like steaming over frying to preserve nutrients and prevent the formation of harmful compounds. Additionally, the authors address the impact of stress on digestion and overall health, recommending dietary adjustments to support the adrenal glands and enhance stress resilience. Ultimately, the book encourages readers to make informed dietary choices to achieve a healthier, more balanced life.





