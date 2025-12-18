© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says neither he nor his country will ever surrender as rumors of war continue to intensify.
Maduro claims the Trump administration is seeking to install a puppet government in Venezuela, saying it wouldn’t survive more than 47 hours.
He warns such a government would immediately hand over Venezuela’s sovereignty and natural resources, turning the country into a colonial state.
Source @Real World News
