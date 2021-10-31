Tom Fitton: Documents Show Park Police had Advanced Warning of Jan. 6 Events

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Documents show Park Police had warning of Jan. 6 events the day before!
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told One America News that documents show D.C. Park Police knew about security concerns ahead of the January 6 capitol protest. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.