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SECTION 45
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20 views • December 17, 2021
I MEANT "Dark Side of the Moon" NOT "the Wall" WHOOPS! RFK JR's new book 'the Real Anthony Fauci' details the sad truth that I have also encountered since researching him these last 2 years. Also, I found the location of the mass children's grave in NY. For links to sources, go to the description box here: https://youtu.be/wBs-BKnr0aY
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Jamie Dlux
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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