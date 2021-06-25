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The Next Globalist Phase: Massive Public Political Assassinations
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120 views • June 25, 2021
Source: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d4f8b7915d9427354e64bb
After John McAfee and journalist Christopher Sign were recently found 'suicided,' Alex Jones breaks down the globalists next phase of their takeover; public political assassinations.
Please pray for protection of Alex Jones, it's very important. I'm very happy that Alex is ok.
Uncensored Infowars videos: https://mega.nz/folder/ysxBzAYB#MJMiAHvDRN4frhkb-wbuow
All 5G Summit talks (Listen and watch for free): https://mega.nz/folder/KsR3UI7Q#rTr2jRU6_IOef2hRsASxEg
After John McAfee and journalist Christopher Sign were recently found 'suicided,' Alex Jones breaks down the globalists next phase of their takeover; public political assassinations.
Please pray for protection of Alex Jones, it's very important. I'm very happy that Alex is ok.
Uncensored Infowars videos: https://mega.nz/folder/ysxBzAYB#MJMiAHvDRN4frhkb-wbuow
All 5G Summit talks (Listen and watch for free): https://mega.nz/folder/KsR3UI7Q#rTr2jRU6_IOef2hRsASxEg
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