97% Owned - Money: Root of the social and financial crisis | Crypto currency| FTX

Make Money online: https://tinyurl.com/482p64pv
Situation Update, Nov 28, 2022 - The FALL of the CRYPTO CABAL (and the rise of honest money)
When money drives almost all activity on the planet, it’s essential that we understand it. Yet simple questions often get overlooked – questions like: Where does money come from? Who creates it? Who decides how it gets used? And what does that mean for the millions of ordinary people who suffer when money and finance breaks down? 97% Owned is a new documentary that reveals how the creation of credit and the mystery that surrounds it, is at the root of our current social and economic crisis. Referring to the 97% of the world’s money supply that is represented by credit this thought provoking film presents serious research and verifiable evidence on our economic and financial system and is the first documentary to tackle this issue from a UK-perspective Featuring frank interviews and commentary from economists, campaigners and former bankers, it exposes the privatised, debt-based monetary system that gives banks the power to create money, shape the economy, cause crises and push house prices out of reach. Fact-based and clearly explained, 97% Owned demonstrates how the power to create money is the piece of the puzzle that economists were missing when they failed to predict the crisis.
Black Friday deal: https://tinyurl.com/yrrshmk2
Home doctor:
https://tinyurl.com/5n83khjc
Make Money online: https://tinyurl.com/482p64pv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.