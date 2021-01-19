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59th Razing of the -Temple-46. Ra!sing of -Os!ris-Apollyon-69-11. Be ye Separate-23..!
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102 views • January 19, 2021
This is one massive ritual-rituals and I'm really getting tired of it. Take WarpSpeed RONA-nanotech waxines, false flags being set up everywhere, throw in the military during a bunch of giant satanic rituals and what could go wrong?! The world is about to see real evil manifest.
Love God, love your neighbor, help those in need, pray for the lost.
Anyone who may be needing someone to talk to, drop me a line at.. kam weld at ya who dot com
The grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!
https://nypost.com/2021/01/06/us-capi...
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/08/po...
https://www.foxnews.com/us/us-capitol...
https://www.obama.org/mbka/
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Love God, love your neighbor, help those in need, pray for the lost.
Anyone who may be needing someone to talk to, drop me a line at.. kam weld at ya who dot com
The grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!
https://nypost.com/2021/01/06/us-capi...
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/08/po...
https://www.foxnews.com/us/us-capitol...
https://www.obama.org/mbka/
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
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