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Mariupol Citizens Evacuated from the Basements of the City Hospital by Russian Soldiers Reveal the Inhumane Treatment of Mariupol Residents by the Nazi Battalion fighters. English 040722
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172 views • April 08, 2022
"...we were not held hostage, but we were a living shield. They told us not to worry. I don’t want to wish harm to anyone, but I want them to be judged as strictly as possible..."
▫️Mariupol citizens evacuated from the basements of the city hospital by Russian soldiers reveal the inhumane treatment of Mariupol residents by the Nazi battalion fighters.
▫️Mariupol citizens evacuated from the basements of the city hospital by Russian soldiers reveal the inhumane treatment of Mariupol residents by the Nazi battalion fighters.
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