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Shattering The Curse
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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Prepare For the End Series:

For generations, the families of a small Texas community have lived under siege. Unexplained attacks. Terrifying encounters. A darkness that returns again and again — always stronger, always closer.

No one knows where it began. No one knows why it never ends. And no one knows what the evil wants.

But the families do know this:

  • Their faith is their only shield.
  • Their unity is their only strength.
  • And the past holds answers no one has dared to uncover.

When a new wave of violence erupts, long‑buried secrets begin to surface. The families find themselves caught between the world they know and a spiritual war they never understood — one that has marked them for over a century.

Prepare for the End is a sweeping Christian suspense saga about generational trauma, spiritual warfare, and the hidden battles ordinary people fight when darkness refuses to let go.

Perfect for readers who love:

  • Faith‑based fiction with real spiritual stakes
  • Multi‑generational family sagas
  • Psychological and supernatural suspense
  • Stories of survival, resilience, and redemption

The truth is coming. The attacks are escalating. And the families are running out of time.

       PLEASE HELP SUPPORT THIS SERIES. I NEED GOOD REVIEWS. CHRISTIAN FICTION HAS BECOME TOO CLICHE' WITH FEEL GOOD STORIES THAT SELDOM REFLECT THE LEVEL OF SPIRITUAL OR KENETIC WARFARE GOD'S PEOPLE FOUGHT IN BIBLE TIMES. JESUS SAID IT WOULD BE 'AS THE DAYS OF NOAH.' WE'RE THERE. PEOPLE NEED TO LEARN

TO BE TRUE PRAYER WARRIORS, DEPEND ON HIM, AND HOW TO PROTECT THEIR FAMLIES. ITS COMING.

I CAN'T DO IT WITHOUT YOU!!

Book 1 ‘A SAFE HAVEN’ free for 90 days

Get your copy now and share the link with friends

Prepare For The End Series (5 book series) Kindle Edition

Keywords
salvationsatanic ritual abuseprepare for the endfree bookbreaking cursesbreaking chainstotal freedomrina lynnabuse recoverya safe havenhelp a new authorown your braveryancient spiritual warfareangels vs demonskinetic christian realism
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Privacy Policy