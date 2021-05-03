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[May 3, 2021] FLAT EARTH: WHICH OF YOUR BELIEF SYSTEMS ARE READY TO CHALLENGE? S4:E18 [The True North Collective]
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115 views • July 11, 2021
Get ready for THE TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE℠ PODCAST: SEASON 4! With co-hosts Rachel Bellotti (she/her) and Jenell Riesner (she/her), this is a gathering of un-sugar-coated conversations celebrating the untold stories of everyday people fearlessly finding and living their true north.
In our own search to discover and live from our TRUE NORTH, we continue to meet many interesting, courageous people from all walks of life, doing all sorts of amazing things to live life in their own unique way. Stories from all over the world. Stories with heart. Stories with grit. Stories with plot twists. Stories going untold - until now. This season, we continue to celebrate these untold stories of everyday people who are fearlessly living their true north and inspiring each of us to do the same.
Today, we talk with David Weiss, an internet connection who reached out to share his story about how he got into Flat Earth. Dave used to be a lifelong atheist who believed that Flat Earth was completely outlandish + silly until he took an honest look at it + to his surprise, it completely turned his life upside down. He quit his job, became an entrepreneur, found divinity, and never looked back. This episode unpacks beliefs + our propensity to simply take information at face value without verifying it or validating it for ourselves, poking holes + asking the hard questions, changing your mind, deception, holding unpopular understandings + how that impacts your interpersonal relationships, disrupting default patterns, NOT forcing people to wake up, and how Flat Earth has changed lives + brought people together into a community of kind + curious folx. We are so appreciative of Dave’s approach to sharing this provocative + somewhat divisive idea of the earth being flat. His fun, inviting, non-attached passion will draw you in, have you tilting your head, + taking a beat to consider what you previously thought you knew as truth. Have fun with this one - we did!
thetruenorthcollective.org
3 KEY TAKEAWAYS:
What do you believe? Why do you believe it? Have you verified them? Or have you adopted them from an influence in your life that you decided you could trust without doing your own research? Or maybe you HAVE done your own research, which is awesome. When a new point of view comes along, do you simply defend your perspective or use the new information as a way re-test + reaffirm your existing belief or change your belief? We know as much as we know until we know more + then we need to be willing to adjust if we were wrong. There isn’t anything wrong with changing our minds. There is so much we don’t know, we cannot possibly have it all figured out, which means we will inevitably need to continue to re-prove our POVs or change our minds forever. If we don’t, we run the risk of blindly + rigidly defending outdated concepts + closing the door to connection, growth, + potential innovation.
When you stand solidly in your truth, you may lose people in your life who don’t understand or believe. And while this sucks sometimes, you also gain new communities of people who align with your truth. What is more important to you? To be surrounded by people who accept you for something you are not? Or to stand in your truth and know that the people who are around you accept you for exactly who you are? And maybe there's even a third option where you can stand in your truth + be surrounded by people who accept you whether they agree with you or not.
How do you invite people into a conversation that plants seeds vs forces concepts + ideas down people’s throats? The most sustainable way to gain traction on something is to be passionate, open to questions, + inviting. When we assume we know everything or that we + our way is the one + only “right” way, it is alienating to newcomers. It only creates separation with those who aren’t already with you. And that is no way to build a community because it leaves no room for people to explore + join in because they are genuinely curious + want to learn more for themselves. Letting people feel like they have been empowered to choose for themselves is the best way to influence + gain sustained community + connection. Try it in your life + see what happens if you demand your way vs holding your truth lightly + truly detaching from anyone needing to join you. Notice which attracts more sustained interest.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
In our own search to discover and live from our TRUE NORTH, we continue to meet many interesting, courageous people from all walks of life, doing all sorts of amazing things to live life in their own unique way. Stories from all over the world. Stories with heart. Stories with grit. Stories with plot twists. Stories going untold - until now. This season, we continue to celebrate these untold stories of everyday people who are fearlessly living their true north and inspiring each of us to do the same.
Today, we talk with David Weiss, an internet connection who reached out to share his story about how he got into Flat Earth. Dave used to be a lifelong atheist who believed that Flat Earth was completely outlandish + silly until he took an honest look at it + to his surprise, it completely turned his life upside down. He quit his job, became an entrepreneur, found divinity, and never looked back. This episode unpacks beliefs + our propensity to simply take information at face value without verifying it or validating it for ourselves, poking holes + asking the hard questions, changing your mind, deception, holding unpopular understandings + how that impacts your interpersonal relationships, disrupting default patterns, NOT forcing people to wake up, and how Flat Earth has changed lives + brought people together into a community of kind + curious folx. We are so appreciative of Dave’s approach to sharing this provocative + somewhat divisive idea of the earth being flat. His fun, inviting, non-attached passion will draw you in, have you tilting your head, + taking a beat to consider what you previously thought you knew as truth. Have fun with this one - we did!
thetruenorthcollective.org
3 KEY TAKEAWAYS:
What do you believe? Why do you believe it? Have you verified them? Or have you adopted them from an influence in your life that you decided you could trust without doing your own research? Or maybe you HAVE done your own research, which is awesome. When a new point of view comes along, do you simply defend your perspective or use the new information as a way re-test + reaffirm your existing belief or change your belief? We know as much as we know until we know more + then we need to be willing to adjust if we were wrong. There isn’t anything wrong with changing our minds. There is so much we don’t know, we cannot possibly have it all figured out, which means we will inevitably need to continue to re-prove our POVs or change our minds forever. If we don’t, we run the risk of blindly + rigidly defending outdated concepts + closing the door to connection, growth, + potential innovation.
When you stand solidly in your truth, you may lose people in your life who don’t understand or believe. And while this sucks sometimes, you also gain new communities of people who align with your truth. What is more important to you? To be surrounded by people who accept you for something you are not? Or to stand in your truth and know that the people who are around you accept you for exactly who you are? And maybe there's even a third option where you can stand in your truth + be surrounded by people who accept you whether they agree with you or not.
How do you invite people into a conversation that plants seeds vs forces concepts + ideas down people’s throats? The most sustainable way to gain traction on something is to be passionate, open to questions, + inviting. When we assume we know everything or that we + our way is the one + only “right” way, it is alienating to newcomers. It only creates separation with those who aren’t already with you. And that is no way to build a community because it leaves no room for people to explore + join in because they are genuinely curious + want to learn more for themselves. Letting people feel like they have been empowered to choose for themselves is the best way to influence + gain sustained community + connection. Try it in your life + see what happens if you demand your way vs holding your truth lightly + truly detaching from anyone needing to join you. Notice which attracts more sustained interest.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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