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The Upcoming False Flag (Pending) Russia Chemical Weapons Attack on Azovstal Steel Plant: Mariupol Council Member Says Coming May 11th
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90 views • May 09, 2022
Today while searching Twitter I came across a Mariupol City Council member telling the World that the Russians are planning to hit the remaining soldiers in the Azovstal Steel Plant with a chemical attack false flag this Wednesday May 11th. He says in his short video that he has heard this from people in Mariupol and they have told him that it will be done to 'smoke' out the remaining Azov Nazis that are in the underground and do not want to surrender. He tells Mariupol residents to stay in their homes effective Tuesday May 10th. Is this the false flag event that Joe Biden and the West have been blatantly predicting will happen to move NATO forces to finally get their asses involved in this proxy war with Russia? We will soon see.
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