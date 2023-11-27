THE REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - CHAPTER 1B

This is Part b of the Revelation Chapter 1 StudyThis section deals specifically with the Chiastic Structure of Revelation

Understanding this Divinely Inspired structure will make it easier to Understand the Book of Revelation as a Whole

Original video from Pastor Tony Robinson

https://rumble.com/vurm8j-the-chiastic-nature-of-the-book-of-revelation.html

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthseeker2028/