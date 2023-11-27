Create New Account
THE REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - CHAPTER 1B
Bible Study Book of Revelation
This is Part b of the Revelation Chapter 1 StudyThis section deals specifically with the Chiastic Structure of Revelation

Understanding this Divinely Inspired structure will make it easier to Understand the Book of Revelation as a Whole

Original video from Pastor Tony Robinson

https://rumble.com/vurm8j-the-chiastic-nature-of-the-book-of-revelation.html 

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthseeker2028/ 

bible studyunderstandingrevelationstructurerevelation 1chiastic

