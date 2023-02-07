Singer Anil Bheem (48) from Trinidad dies several hours after Live Performance...

Radio station 103.1FM announced the death of Trinidad and Tobago singer and DJ Anil “The Vocalist” Bheem on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the age of 48 – his mother Prematee, wife Cheryl and daughters Neelun and Prithivi survive him.
“With heavy hearts,” the station’s post read, reports Trinidad and Tobago’s Newsday, “we relay the news that our beloved Anil Bheem passed away this morning.
“This is beyond shocking and we are still trying to process,” it continued. “His 103.1FM family extends deepest sympathy to his dear wife Cheryl, daughters, family, friends, colleagues in the industry and legions of fans.”
