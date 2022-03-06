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Ukrainian Nazi Army Intentional Civilian Genocide-Human Shields:: Russians Careful to NOT Harm Civilians. Russ Bentley
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383 views • March 06, 2022
Ukraine Nazi's are slaughtering civilians that are trying to flee. Russia has taken in approx. 70,000 women and children refugees and are housing and feeding them. Russell (Texas) Bentley explains what is taking place. The western Mainstream Media is NOT reporting about the atrocities of the Ukrainian Nazi Army on the civilians, so that they can blame Russia. Russell says that the Russians have a temporary cease fire so that the civilians can get out of the way of fighting. This is not normally done in war situations, and can cause more Russian soldier casualties.
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