1 Kings 10 The Great Wealth And Power Of King Solomon

Pastor Andrew teaches on 1 Kings 10 with a message entitled: The Great Wealth And Power Of King Solomon.
It is in this chapter we see the visit of Queen of Sheba. She heard of the wealth and wisdom of Solomon and came to see it for herself.
This chapter goes in to detail of describing some of the wealth that king Solomon had.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
