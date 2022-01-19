President of California Eagle Forum Orlean Koehle Breaks Down the COVID and 5G Connection

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TAKEAWAYS
How smart meters played a role in the terrible Santa Rosa and Paradise fires in California
How the pandemic was carefully and craftily planned out years ago
Nanobots in the j@b and particular COVID testing kits are being implanted in humans
How the 5G network and the COVID j@b are used conjunctively to collect data on the human race and much worse
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Smart Meter guard EMF shield cover blocks 5G: https://amzn.to/3m6VrFp
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What is 5G: https://www.nevadafamilies.org/post/what-is-5g-and-why-is-it-in-my-state
Health Symptoms Infographic: https://bit.ly/5gSYMPTOMS
Loss of Liberties Video: https://bit.ly/LOSSOFLIBERTIES
Coronavirus Explained Trailer: https://youtu.be/sgZ7RKyDrLg
No Vaxx 4 Me Petition: https://bit.ly/NOVAXX4ME
Remdesivir causes kidney failure: https://bit.ly/3B2Ndm5
COVID19 Roadmap: https://dissidentsignposts.org/covid__free_downloads
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