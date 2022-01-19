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President of California Eagle Forum Orlean Koehle Breaks Down the COVID and 5G Connection
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5116 views • January 19, 2022
Orlean Koehle shares a wealth of knowledge on COVID19 and 5G and how the new networks are needed to fully implement complete control over humanity worldwide. Orlean explains how in July 2019 millions of Chinese were given a mandatory shot and then on November 1, 2019 10,000 5G towers were activated in Wuhan, China exposing millions of people to deadly radiation. Hundreds of videos surfaced showing people dying of asphyxiation within minutes because they could not get any oxygen. Now that the USA has so many more 5G antennas in place and 5G satellites up above, it will be very hard to escape the powerful EMF direct energy rays, which will especially affect those who have received the COVID jab. Will we see a horrific repeat of what happened to millions of Chinese in 2019?


TAKEAWAYS

How smart meters played a role in the terrible Santa Rosa and Paradise fires in California

How the pandemic was carefully and craftily planned out years ago

Nanobots in the j@b and particular COVID testing kits are being implanted in humans

How the 5G network and the COVID j@b are used conjunctively to collect data on the human race and much worse


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Smart Meter guard EMF shield cover blocks 5G: https://amzn.to/3m6VrFp
Get Orlean’s Books: https://www.booksfortruth.com/
Newsletter: https://eagleforum.org/email-list.html
Donate: https://eagleforum.org/donate.html
Join Eagle Forum: https://eagleforum.org/shop/join-eagle-forum.html
What is 5G: https://www.nevadafamilies.org/post/what-is-5g-and-why-is-it-in-my-state
Health Symptoms Infographic: https://bit.ly/5gSYMPTOMS
Loss of Liberties Video: https://bit.ly/LOSSOFLIBERTIES
Coronavirus Explained Trailer: https://youtu.be/sgZ7RKyDrLg
No Vaxx 4 Me Petition: https://bit.ly/NOVAXX4ME
Remdesivir causes kidney failure: https://bit.ly/3B2Ndm5
COVID19 Roadmap: https://dissidentsignposts.org/covid__free_downloads

🔗 CONNECT WITH ORLEAN KOEHLE
Website: https://eagleforum.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EagleForum
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCXP9EbLSLl1GptbYN7k0MFg
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EagleForum
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/EagleForum
Gab: https://gab.com/EagleForum
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eagleforum/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eagleforum/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/eagleforum

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Keywords
emfradiationvaccination5genergychinatowersoxygensatellitesasphyxiationwuhanjabshotcovidantennastina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showeagle forumorlean koehle
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