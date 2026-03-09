🔥 MARCHing United 💥 💪🏼

When you know you know.

The truthers have known for a long time now that Trump. Putin and Xi are working together to take down the globalist satanic empire. The evidence that the three leaders have been working together is going to come out in the open for all to see.

Lets do our part to make it happen.





👉 Q Post March Madness - https://qalerts.app/?q=March+Madness





Are WE ready for what is yet to be done?

Where do YOU fit in the plan for 2026 as March kicks off?





Awaken to the spark of divine within.

Awakening to your higher self, your soul personality.

We will create heaven on earth. The world as we knew it is over.





🔥 Trump was a FBI Informant

🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





