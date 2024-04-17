2024-4-17 the holy anointing oil - how to





The Anointing Oil and Incense

Exo 30:22 Moreover the LORD spake unto Moses, saying,

Exo 30:23 Take thou also unto thee principal spices, of pure myrrh five hundred shekels, and of sweet cinnamon half so much, even two hundred and fifty shekels, and of sweet calamus two hundred and fifty shekels,

Exo 30:24 And of cassia five hundred shekels, after the shekel of the sanctuary, and of oil olive an hin:

Exo 30:25 And thou shalt make it an oil of holy ointment, an ointment compound after the art of the apothecary: it shall be an holy anointing oil.

Exo 30:26 And thou shalt anoint the tabernacle of the congregation therewith, and the ark of the testimony,

Exo 30:27 And the table and all his vessels, and the candlestick and his vessels, and the altar of incense,

Exo 30:28 And the altar of burnt offering with all his vessels, and the laver and his foot.

Exo 30:29 And thou shalt sanctify them, that they may be most holy: whatsoever toucheth them shall be holy.

Exo 30:30 And thou shalt anoint Aaron and his sons, and consecrate them, that they may minister unto me in the priest's office.

Exo 30:31 And thou shalt speak unto the children of Israel, saying, This shall be an holy anointing oil unto me throughout your generations.

Exo 30:32 Upon man's flesh shall it not be poured, neither shall ye make any other like it, after the composition of it: it is holy, and it shall be holy unto you.

Exo 30:33 Whosoever compoundeth any like it, or whosoever putteth any of it upon a stranger, shall even be cut off from his people.













