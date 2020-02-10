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M.T. Keshe - One Cup One Life - Simple Weapon against Wuhan Coronavirus
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665 views • February 10, 2020
This video describes a simple DIY method aimed at battling the new pandemic which China is in the grips of. This video was removed from youtube after going viral in China. People all over the world are learning these simple techniques and the beauty of plasma energy.
Mr. Keshe, a highly censored, legendary nuclear physicist, is asking everyone in the world to share this video far and wide.
Simple universal knowledge can be our best weapon against disease.
www.KesheFoundation.org
www.KFwiki.org
www.kfssi.org
www.kfs.si
Brought to you by CosmicLibrary.org
Peace, love, truth.
Mr. Keshe, a highly censored, legendary nuclear physicist, is asking everyone in the world to share this video far and wide.
Simple universal knowledge can be our best weapon against disease.
www.KesheFoundation.org
www.KFwiki.org
www.kfssi.org
www.kfs.si
Brought to you by CosmicLibrary.org
Peace, love, truth.
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