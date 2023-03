UNIVERSAL LAWS OF GOD EXPOSED!

IT DOESN'T MATTER IF YOU BELIEVE THIS AMAZING OR NOT. THE FACT REMAINS THIS LAWS ARE SET IN PLACE TO GUIDE HUMANITY INTO THE HEAVENS ABOVE. THE REASON MOST PEOPLE AREN'T AWARE OF THEM IS BECAUSE THEY FAIL TO SEPARATE THE LIES FROM REALTY. THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS BEING AN ATHEIST! PEOPLE ACCEPT THAT PREMISE BECAUSE THE EVIL IN THIS WORLD HAS SWAYED THEM INTO A FOOLS REALTY. EACH INDIVIDUAL HAS THE POWER WITHIN THEM TO OVERCOME THE EVILS OF THIS WORLD. AS FOR MOST OF THEM, HE OR SHE TAKES THE EASY WAY OUT OF LIFE. NEARLY ALL ANCIENT RELIGIONS BELIEVED IN HEAVEN & HELL SO WHY IS IT SO HARD TO ACCEPT THE TRUTH NOW. WHEN EACH OF US DRAWS THAT LAST BREATH HERE ON PLANET EARTH WE RECEIVE A LIFE SCAN. WHAT ONE DOES IN THIS LIFE DETERMINES WHERE HE OR SHE WILL GO IN THE HEREAFTER TO COME. DON'T ACCEPT MY WORD FOR IT. KEEP SPREADING HATRED AND LIVING THESE LIFE ILLUSIONS AND YOU'LL FIND OUT WHAT THE TRUTH IS AT THE INSTANT OF DEATH. IT'S TIME TO REPENT AND WALK THE PATH OF TRUTH RATHER THAN LIVE THE FALSE DREAMS OF THIS CORRUPT WORLD. YESHUA/JESUS SAID LOVE ONE ANOTHER AS I HAVE LOVED YOU! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATRED AND YOU'LL DISCOVER WHAT TRUTH IS. ASK THE HOLY SPIRIT TO COME AND THE TRUTH WILLBE REVEALED TO YOU...I'M A DISABLED VIETNAM ERA VETERAN AND HAVE WALKED THE WALK SO I KNOW THE TRUTH DO YOU?