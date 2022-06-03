Joining IPFE Is Sign of Proving the Allegiance to Destroy the Ccp, and Taiwan Will Be Joining Soon

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Taiwan will be joining and the IPEF.In all of these countries in Asia, you will distinguish those who joins the IPEF as the annihilators of the CCP, those who didn’t join are basically not.