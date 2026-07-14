THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 74: The Sanhedrin Trial

Jesus foretold Peter’s denials and then rebuked him when he tried to defend the God-man with a sword at Gethsemane. Jesus was taken to Anna’s house and then to Caiaphas’ palace where the kangaroo court would be held. A secret disciple helped Peter infiltrate the palace and that’s where he was questioned about being a disciple of Jesus, denying the God-man three times just as predicted.

Meanwhile, the Sanhedrin featured Kabbalistic men who rejected Jesus as the Messiah and were willing to throw justice aside to fulfill their murderous agenda in defiance of their own laws. It was model case of prosecutorial misconduct. There would be no justice with false witnesses and prejudicial judges.

The Son of God was convicted so He wouldn’t pollute the common people with more miracles and the fact that the religious vermin could were jealous of His power. After all, the Devil is known for killing the righteous that won’t comply with his agenda.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1977.pdf

RLJ-1977 -- AUGUST 25, 2024

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



