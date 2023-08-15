Create New Account
WEF Panelist: Warfare Is Most Effective Means For "Vaccine" Uptake
What is happening
Wide Awake Media

8/15/2023

World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Maria Leptin: It's not necessary to persuade a citizenry into taking experimental mRNA injections using science, when you can use outright warfare instead.

Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=nXlCiFaBP1s

