WEF Panelist: Warfare Is Most Effective Means For "Vaccine" Uptake

Wide Awake Media
World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Maria Leptin: It's not necessary to persuade a citizenry into taking experimental mRNA injections using science, when you can use outright warfare instead.
Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=nXlCiFaBP1s
For more content like this, visit: https://wide-awake-media.com
