'Dr. Jane Ruby Show JOHNSON JOHNSON BIOWEAPON EXPOSE
Tanjerea
Published 15 hours ago

Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Atty Todd Callender reveals the approved, and activated patent on the 10 genetic codes in the Johnson and Johnson C 19 shots that are programmed for the turbo cancers, HIV infections, and destruction of the human immune system.

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

