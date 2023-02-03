'Dr. Jane Ruby Show JOHNSON JOHNSON BIOWEAPON EXPOSE

Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Atty Todd Callender reveals the approved, and activated patent on the 10 genetic codes in the Johnson and Johnson C 19 shots that are programmed for the turbo cancers, HIV infections, and destruction of the human immune system.
