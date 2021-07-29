We’re in Ideological Struggle With China Which Is Fundamental Clash of Values

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7/26/2021 Jack Keane: There’s certainly that we’re in a struggle with China, which is ideological, and it’s certainly a fundamental clash of values. But what makes it particularly dangerous is that China is not seeking coexistence. China is seeking domination. However, current sanctions and tariffs are in place, and Biden is strengthening the resolve of our allies.