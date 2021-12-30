Sars cov 2 has NOT been ISOLATED! "VACCINE" injects DEADLY mRNA SPIKE PROTEINS into BODY!



This is good video to share with people to get them to understand EXACTLY why this COVID crap is not real. It shows how they came about creating it and where it came from. It is a Chinese made synthetic rna code - covid 19 does not exist. There is no virus. It's about a FAKE vaccine. It's about control. It's about genocide.



The Chinese authorities announced on January 7, 2020 that they had isolated and identified “a new type of virus”. Then on the 28th of January 2020, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the novela corona virus had been isolated.

Christine Massey, M.Sc conducted an extensive report over a period of more than a year. The central question raised in her study is the following:

“is there reliable evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated from an “unadulterated sample taken from a diseased patient”?

Christine Massey submitted Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to some 90 Health /Science institutions.

Does the Virus Exist? The responses to these requests confirm that there is no record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 “having been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever.” - descr from Prof Michel Chossudovsky



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