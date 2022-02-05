Why Commit Adultery? - Proverbs 5v20

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Why Commit Adultery? - Proverbs 5:20 (NIV)
20 Why, my son, be intoxicated with another man’s wife?
Why embrace the bosom of a wayward woman?
Proverbs Club Commentary
There a plenty of women available for the single man.
There are plenty of others that are NOT available for him.
Why make an immoral choice?
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9yswda
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