QBits [017] - Psalm Sunday - The Orion Decode

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Psalms 60 & 36
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The Daily Psalm Project
Our objective is to complete every Psalm with different voices from our listening audience in the year 2019. Would you like to add your voice to our choir in praise of the Lord?
About Q Bits' Daily Psalm Project
Become a member of Q Bits and have special access to all new content, special appearances, pop-shows and a community of thousands of wakened people from around the world!
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Some prefer to have an app that works on any kind of phone or computer. Others prefer to just type in a web address to gain full access – without knowing about anything else. Both needs are provided for here:
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